DermTech Presents Research Abstracts at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting and New Research Published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (DermTech or the Company), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics technology, today announced the presentation of two research abstracts at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, taking place March 8th-12th in San Diego, California. The first research abstract, “Non-invasive gene expression analyses to rule out melanoma in patients with Fitzpatrick skin types IV-VI” will be prese

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks