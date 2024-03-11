Belite Bio Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Company Website

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2024, is available through its website (https:// www.belitebio.com ). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks