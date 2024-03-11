BioNTech to Present Clinical Data Updates for Personalized mRNA-based and Targeted Oncology Candidates at AACR 2024

MAINZ, Germany, March 11, 2024 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) will present clinical trial data for selected candidates from its oncology pipeline at the American Association for Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting 2024 in San Diego, California, from April 5-10, 2024. The oral and poster presentations will feature BioNTech’s investigational mRNA-based cancer vaccine and novel investigational antibody-drug conjugate (“ADC”) approaches.

