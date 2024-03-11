Dr. Laura Shawver to be Recognized as 2024 Duane Roth Endowed Award Lecture Recipient at 20th Annual Industry/Academia Precision Oncology Symposium

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Duane Roth Endowed Lecture Committee today announced that it will recognize Laura Shawver, Ph.D., as the 2024 Award Lecture recipient. The award will be presented by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria during the 20th Annual Industry/Academia Precision Oncology Symposium on March 21 in La Jolla, California. Dr. Laura Shawver is a healthcare pioneer who has created new paradigms in cancer research and treatment through her roles as a scientist, leader, patient and patient

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks