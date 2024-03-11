Lexeo brings in $95M; FDA lifts hold on Nurix cancer trial

Plus, news about Ventyx Biosciences, CEPI, Evolus, Recursion and Sensorion:

Lexeo Therapeutics raises $95M: The financing is nearly the same size as the gene therapy maker’s $100 million IPO four months ago. The new money from Novo Holdings and other investors is expected to give the clinical-stage biotech runway into 2027. — Kyle LaHucik

Nurix Therapeutics gets FDA go-ahead to continue trial: The regulator lifted its partial hold on Nurix’s Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial investigating NX-2127 to treat B-cell malignancies. The FDA halted the trial in November after the company said it wanted to change the manufacturing process for the drug. NX-2127 works by degrading ??BTK and IMiD neosubstrates. — Anna Brown

Ventyx Biosciences’ stock sinks on pipeline reorganization: The San Diego startup announced plans to shift focus to two NLRP3 inhibitor programs and partner…

