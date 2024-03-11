RG6501 (OpRegen®) Preclinical Engraftment Results to Be Presented at 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that preclinical results as part of a surgical development study evaluating the survival and distribution of RG6501 (OpRegen) will be presented at the 2024 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (2024 ARVO). The meeting will be held May 5-9, 2024, in Sea

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks