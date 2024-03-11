UCB debuts first campaign for psoriasis drug Bimzelx during Oscars

UCB gave psoriasis drug Bimzelx a red-carpet campaign launch, debuting its direct-to-consumer advertising during the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday. The campaign for the IL-17 inhibitor — UCB’s first DTC advertising in a decade — taps patient insights like wanting to wear shorts or the color black again without worry or embarrassment.

UCB chose the Oscar debut for the “Get Yourself Back” campaign for the show’s big mainstream audience, but also the “happy coincidence” of the American Academy of Dermatology medical conference in San Diego over the same weekend. Along with Bimzelx data presentations, UCB also is previewing the DTC ad campaign with dermatologists there, said Brittany Blair, UCB head of patient strategy and solutions, immunology.

“We want to show our consumer campaign to the HCPs who are going to be prescribing this, and they’re consumers of media as well. They’ll see it in their living…

