Design Therapeutics to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Comprehensive Portfolio Update

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and provide a comprehensive portfolio update.

