MediciNova Announces New Data and Results of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Chlorine Gas-induced Acute Lung Injury Presented at the 63rd Annual Meeting of the Society of Toxicology

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that MediciNova’s collaborator, Perenlei Enkhbaatar, MD, PhD, FAHA, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Director, Translational Intensive Care Unit, Charles Robert Allen Professor in Anesthesiology, University of Texas Medical Branch, presented new data and results of a nonclinical study evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in a chlorine gas-induced acute lung injury (CIALI) model at the Society of Toxicology (SOT) 63rd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks