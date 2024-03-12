Methamphetamine Use in Washington Reaches All-Time High in People Who Use Fentanyl, Adding Fuel to the Fentanyl Crisis

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–While the state of Washington grapples with its ongoing fentanyl crisis, a dangerous trend in the co-use of methamphetamine has emerged that may significantly impact an already challenging situation. According to Millennium Health’s Signals Report™ for Washington state, a staggering 76% of urine drug test specimens collected in 2023 from those who used fentanyl also contained methamphetamine, an increase of over 8,000% since 2013. Methamphetamine positivity rates amo

