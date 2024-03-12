Regulus raises $100M; Cancer company files to go public

Plus, news about RF Acquisition Corp II, Skye Bioscience, Cognition Therapeutics, Siolta Therapeutics and Tierra Biosciences:

Regulus Therapeutics’ PhI data and $100M raise: The company’s stock $RGLS jumped about 93% on Tuesday morning after it announced positive topline data for its experimental treatment for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The second cohort in the Phase Ib trial showed RGLS8429 was well tolerated. The company also announced a $100 million private placement led by Leerink Partners. — Anna Brown

Lirum Therapeutics files for $25M IPO: The startup is looking to raise money for Phase I testing for its lead program, LX-101, in Ewing sarcoma, desmoplastic small round cell tumors and other cancers. Lirum licensed the compound from IGF Oncology in 2022 and has not yet conducted a clinical trial. —…

