SEQSTER and Audacity Health Partner to Accelerate Clinical Trial Recruitment for Pharma Sponsors

March 12, 2024 SDBN News, Syndication Comments Off on SEQSTER and Audacity Health Partner to Accelerate Clinical Trial Recruitment for Pharma Sponsors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company today announced a strategic partnership with Audacity Health, a renowned digital branding and patient recruitment company at the 2024 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) Annual Conference and exhibition. This powerful alliance will significantly enhance SEQSTER’s digital marketing and patient engagement capabilities, fueling broader awareness and accelera
Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks

ADVERTISEMENT — Advertise With Biotech Networks