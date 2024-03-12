SOTIO Presents New Preclinical Data on Enhanced CAR T-Cell Therapies at AACR Annual Meeting

PRAGUE & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will present new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024, in San Diego, California. In a poster at the conference, SOTIO will present data from the company’s BOXR platform of enhanced T cell therapies. SOTIO leveraged the BOXR technology to design CAR T cells enhanced with transgenes encoding

