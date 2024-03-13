Affini-T Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from its Programs Targeting KRAS G12D and p53 R175H and Two Trials in Progress at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc., a precision immunotherapy company unlocking the power of T cells against oncogenic driver mutations, today announced that preclinical data from its oncogenic driver programs targeting HLA-A*11:01 KRAS G12D and HLA-A*02:01 p53 R175H will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 held in San Diego, CA. In addition, two trial-in-progress posters for Affini-T’s Phase 1 clinical-stage programs targeti
