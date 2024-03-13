Ionis touts PhII MASH study data that feature its DGAT2 antisense inhibitor

Ionis said on Wednesday that its metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) drug hit the primary and secondary endpoints of a Phase II trial, notably showing histologic improvement and MASH resolution.

The drug, a DGAT2 antisense inhibitor dubbed ION224, was tested at 120 mg and 90 mg in 160 patients across 49 weeks. Ionis used the NAFLD Activity Score to measure liver histologic improvement.

According to Ionis, ION224 delivered statistically significant improvement as measured by at least a 2-point reduction in the score. The 120 mg earned p<0.001, while the 90 mg dose garnered p=0.015.

Sanjay Bhanot

The monthly subcutaneous drug works by reducing the production of an enzyme called DGAT2. When this is reduced, triglyceride synthesis in the liver is also decreased. The drug therefore has potential to prevent disease progression to more severe stages that include advanced…

