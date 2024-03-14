The Change Healthcare hack could be a catalyst for real healthcare cybersecurity improvement

Improvements needed to patch the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in the healthcare system have been frustratingly slow to come by in the US, even as ransomware attacks escalate and data show real patient safety impacts.

Gaps include critical enforcement standards, technical resources and financial support. But that might start to change, in part because of some regulatory momentum and the Change Healthcare hack, which took down the UnitedHealth-owned company at the end of February.

Beau Woods

“In terms of public awareness, this Change Healthcare hack has been much much larger than anything else,” said Beau Woods, co-founder of the cyber safety advocacy group I Am The Cavalry.

Cyberattacks on healthcare organizations have been escalating for years. Healthcare organizations are the biggest target for ransomware attacks, and cyber incidents in healthcare increased by 278% between 2018…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks