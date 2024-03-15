Contineum Therapeutics files for IPO with MS drug in Phase II

Clinical-stage biotech Contineum Therapeutics, which until recently went by the name Pipeline Therapeutics, on Friday revealed plans to go public under the Nasdaq ticker $CTNM.

The biotech’s drug PIPE-307 is being studied in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, or RRMS. It’s in Phase II, fitting the profile of IPO that investors have been seeking after two dismal years of new entrants to the market.

Last year, Johnson & Johnson paid $50 million upfront to get its hands on PIPE-307 and could dish out another $1 billion in milestone-based biobucks. The deal gives J&J the right to further develop the muscarinic M1 antagonist and also test it in other indications, and the giant drugmaker plans to start a mid-stage study of the drug in depression this year, according to Contineum’s S-1 filing.

Neuroscience has recently taken center…

