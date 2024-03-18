Bluebird’s $175M loan; Spyre reveals second private placement

Plus, news about Fennec, AstraZeneca, BiomX and Pfizer:

Bluebird bio gets more money: The gene therapy maker inked a five-year, $175 million loan facility with Hercules Capital, starting with $75 million in the first batch. Bluebird is commercializing its three newly approved gene therapies. — Kyle LaHucik

Spyre Therapeutics raises another $180M: Three months after announcing a $180 million private placement, the Boston-area IBD drugmaker is back again for the same amount. — Kyle LaHucik

Fennec inks a licensing deal: Norgine is paying €40 million upfront and up to €210 million in milestones to license Pedmarqsi, a treatment approved in Europe and the UK to reduce the risk of hearing loss in certain pediatric cancer patients undergoing treatment with cisplatin. — Jaimy Lee

