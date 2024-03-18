FDA greenlights Orchard’s gene therapy Lenmeldy for rare and fatal disease

The FDA approved a gene therapy known as Lenmeldy for metachromatic leukodystrophy, or MLD, a rare and fatal genetic disease that leads the nervous system to stop functioning over time.

The regulator on Monday announced the approval for Orchard Therapeutics. The gene therapy was approved as Libmeldy in the EU in 2020 and in the UK in 2022, where it has a list price of £2.8 million. Orchard CEO Bobby Gaspar told Endpoints News on Monday ahead of the announcement that the US list price would be announced soon after the approval.

According to a poster released at the WORLDSymposium meeting in San Diego last month, 34 of 37 patients who received Lenmeldy in clinical trials or from compassionate use were still alive, and most showed normal cognitive development. “There are children who were treated over 10 years ago, prior to the onset of symptoms, who…

