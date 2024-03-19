Aegis Life Receives Investment to Continue Development of DNA-Encoded Therapeutic Antibodies Against Infectious Diseases Using the Fusogenix PLV Platform

SAN DIEGO & EDMONTON, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aegis Life, Inc. (Aegis) and its parent company Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos) announced today that Aegis Life has received a program-related investment from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (the “foundation”). Aegis will receive up to $4.45 million in funding through a convertible promissory note from the foundation’s Strategic Investment Fund for the purpose of developing DNA-based encoded neutralizing antibody therapies for infectious dis

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks