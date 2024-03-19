Engrail Therapeutics Closes Oversubscribed $157M Series B Financing Round to Advance the Development of Transformational Therapies

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Engrail Therapeutics™ (Engrail) (the Company), a precision neuroscience company focused on the development of transformational therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $157 million Series B financing round. The round was co-led by new investors F-Prime Capital, Forbion, and Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from RiverVest Venture Partners, Red Tree Venture Capital, funds managed by abrdn Inc., Ysios Capital

