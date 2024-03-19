MaaT Pharma To Present New Preclinical Data at AACR for MaaT034 Aiming To improve Patients’ Responses to Immunotherapies

LYON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $MAAT–Regulatory News: MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT – the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, will present new in vitro data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place on April 5-10 in San Diego, California. MaaT034, a ground-breaking full ecosystem synthetic microbiota product, is

