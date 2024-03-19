Mid-stage neuroscience startup Engrail raises $157M

Engrail Therapeutics is riding a neuroscience tailwind.

Last year as it set out to raise its latest fundraising round, the startup originally targeted $100 million to move its pipeline forward. But a series of recent multibillion-dollar acquisitions and large financings in neuroscience boosted interest in the space, and the San Diego company wound up closing a $157 million Series B on March 14.

“That’s a luxurious position to be in, in this difficult environment,” CEO Vikram Sudarsan said in an interview with Endpoints News. The money will go toward a mid-stage test in generalized anxiety disorder and earlier clinical studies in depression and other psychiatric indications, supporting the company through the first half of 2026, Sudarsan said.

Engrail began testing its capsule ENX-102 in a Phase II for generalized anxiety disorder last summer and will have topline results in the first half of 2025, Sudarsan said….

