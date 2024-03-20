‘Cell therapy without cells’: Capstan raises $175M to test in vivo CAR-T

Laura Shawver pictures a world 10 years from now where cell therapies are replaced by in vivo CAR-T products. The goal is a cheaper-to-produce, less complex and more accessible cell therapy.

On Wednesday, her San Diego-based startup Capstan Therapeutics announced a $175 million Series B, with backing from six large pharma companies or their venture arms, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation (also known as JJDC), Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Leaps by Bayer, Novartis Venture Fund and Pfizer Ventures.

CAR-T therapies burst onto the scene about a decade ago. After the first FDA approval in 2017, a cohort of the therapies has been approved for various blood cancers, and drugmakers are looking to expand their use to autoimmune indications.

“It’s been transformational,” said Shawver, who serves as Capstan’s CEO, in an interview with Endpoints News. “But, if our technology works, then 10 years from now, cell therapy might not exist because…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks