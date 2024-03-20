Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and other big pharmas are backing this San Diego biotech with $175M

March 20, 2024

Local biotech Capstan Therapeutics exceeded its fundraising goal by $50 million despite a tough venture capital environment.

