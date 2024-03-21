Boundless Bio seeks $88M in IPO as it runs two Ph1 cancer trials

The spring IPO class is here.

Boundless Bio, a cancer biotech with two different oral small molecules in Phase 1 testing, eyes about $88.4 million in net proceeds from its proposed IPO.

The Nasdaq listing as $BOLD is likely to come in at a price range of $15 to $17 per share, Boundless said in a Thursday morning securities filing, noting the money would take the company into the second half of 2026. At the end of last year, the startup had $120 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments.

The ARCH- and Bayer-backed biotech plans to sell 6.25 million shares, but that could change before its debut as some drug developers will upsize their offerings if demand heats up during pitches to investors.

Public investors have generally sought mid- and late-stage biotechs in the recent…

