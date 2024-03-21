Former Prometheus execs raise $400M Series A for precision immunology startup

After selling his last company to Merck for $10.8 billion in June, Mark McKenna couldn’t shake the feeling that he’d left the job unfinished.

On Thursday, his new startup Mirador Therapeutics launched with a massive $400 million Series A, by far the biggest single private funding round of the year in biotech. Led by ARCH Venture Partners, more than a dozen other investors chipped in, including OrbiMed, Fairmount, and Sanofi Ventures.

As CEO of Prometheus Biosciences, McKenna and his team helped pioneer a form of precision medicine for inflammatory bowel disease, pairing an experimental treatment with a diagnostic to identify patients that might best respond. After a very short break following Prometheus’ sale to Merck, many of McKenna’s former Prometheus colleagues have rejoined him at Mirador.

The new company will apply the principles of precision medicine to a gamut of immune and…

