LENZ Therapeutics Announces Completion of Merger with Graphite Bio and Provides Update on Recent Clinical and Corporate Progress

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ) (LENZ or the Company), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop that has been shown to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced the completion of its previously announced merger with Graphite Bio, Inc. (previously trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “GRPH”) (“Graphite Bio”). The new combined company will operate under the name LENZ Thera

