Belite Bio Announces PMDA Submission of Tinlarebant for Stargardt Disease Clinical Trial in Japan

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announces its submission to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) to initiate a clinical trial of Tinlarebant in adolescent STGD1 in Japan (“DRAGON II”).

