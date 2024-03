Want to stay on top of the science and politics driving biotech today? Sign up to get our biotech newsletter in your inbox.

Hi, it’s Meghana. Today, Illumina finally finds an advocate in the EU, a CRISPRed pig kidney is transplanted into a living human, and more.

Read the rest…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks