National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) Hosts Inaugural U.S. Biopharma Workforce Partnership Conference April 17-18, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts

Biopharma Hiring Professionals Invited to Convene in Boston to Forge Valuable Connections and Learn About Improving US Talent Pipelines

NEWARK, Del., and BOSTON, Mass. March 22, 2024 — On April 17-18, the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is hosting a first-of-its-kind national conference focused on talent pipeline partnerships specific to biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Open to the entire biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry (e.g., technical hiring managers, talent acquisition, and community engagement leaders), participants will have an opportunity to partner, share best practices, and diversify pipelines through engagement with myriad biopharma-savvy universities, community colleges, non-degree skill-based pathway providers, and national workforce intermediaries. Taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, the world’s largest biotechnology hub, the conference will further NIIMBL’s mission to fundamentally advance US competitiveness in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The emergence and success of cell and gene-based therapies portends expansive growth of the biopharmaceutical industry as these modalities require more sophisticated manufacturing processes compared to traditional small molecule drugs. According to a 2021 study from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and Teconomy, bioscience hiring outpaces other sectors, growing by 11% from 2018-2021 while other sectors shrank by 1.5%. Teconomy and the and the Coalition of State Bioscience Institutes reported in 2023 that 52% of bioscience positions don’t require a Bachelor’s degree, however there is historical biases for candidates with college degrees.

The U.S. Biopharma Workforce Partnership Conference is targeted to all biopharmaceutical industry professionals involved in hiring scientific and technical talent will benefit – including technical hiring managers from process development and manufacturing, talent acquisition leaders, human resources partners, recruiters, as well as community and external engagement personnel.

Over the course of the two-day conference, industry participants will have the opportunity to:

Partner with universities, community colleges, non-profits, and other talent providers

Promote internship, job, and skills-first hiring initiatives.

Learn about innovative education and training programs and partnership best practices.

Gain insight into novel talent solutions, skills-first approaches, as well as the future of recruiting in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Host a partnering table during structured partnering time to facilitate engagement.

“Even within a biopharma company, the stakeholders in the hiring process may not align or be aware of resources, processes and best practices to improve biomanufacturing talent acquisition,” said John Balchunas, Workforce Director at NIIMBL. “The U.S. Biopharma Workforce Partnership Conference aims to forge long-lasting partnerships between biopharma hiring teams and talent providers to effectively meet the increasing biomanufacturing talent demand.”

More than 60 companies, academic institutions are planning to attend the U.S. Biopharma Workforce Partnership Conference April 17-18 in Boston, register at bit.ly/3INpT1R

About NIIMBL

The National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) is a public-private partnership whose mission is to accelerate biopharmaceutical innovation, support the development of standards that enable more efficient and rapid manufacturing capabilities, and educate and train a world-leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing workforce, fundamentally advancing U.S. competitiveness in this industry. NIIMBL is part of Manufacturing USA®, a diverse network of federally-sponsored manufacturing innovation institutes, and is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce with significant additional support from its members.

Contact:

Daniel Maiese

Communications Manager

302-831-3824

dmaiese@udel.edu