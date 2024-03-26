Athena Countouriotis’ Avenzo nabs $150M to in-license more assets

Athena Countouriotis and her team at Avenzo Therapeutics have reeled in an additional $150 million just two and a half months after in-licensing their first clinical-stage asset.

With the Series A-1, the biotech has now raised $347 million in total financing since its August 2022 inception, Avenzo told Endpoints News Tuesday morning. That makes it one of the largest Series A financings in recent biotech memory.

Athena Countouriotis

It also adds to a big financing month for the San Diego biotech scene. Autoimmune startup Mirador Therapeutics emerged with $400 million just last week and Countouriotis-chaired Capstan Therapeutics snagged $175 million for its in vivo CAR-T work. Meanwhile, two local startups disclosed their intentions to go public: Boundless Bio and Contineum Therapeutics.

“This is a town that was, for the most…

