BioAtla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, and provided highlights on its clinical programs.

