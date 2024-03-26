MediciNova Receives a Notice of Allowance for a New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Macular Injury in Japan

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the Standard Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Japan Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of macular injury associated with progressive multiple sclerosis.

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks