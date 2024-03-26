New Data Show ClearNote Health’s Epigenomic Platform Provides a Novel Tissue-Free, Liquid Biopsy-Based Approach to Identify Potential Predictive Biomarker Candidates to Radioligand Therapy Response in Patients With Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClearNote® Health, a company on a mission to enable longer lives for people with cancer through earlier detection, today announced results from a collaboration study with Novartis and the Norwegian Biobank assessing plasma-based epigenetic biomarkers associated with response to treatment with Lutathera® ([177Lu]Lu-DOTA-TATE) in patients with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. Presenting at the European Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (ENETS) 2024 conference, Dr. Jon Spon
