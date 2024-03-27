Boundless starts IPO spring with $100M listing for cancer small molecules

$BOLD will take flight on Thursday morning.

Boundless Bio, a San Diego cancer biotech, will raise about $100 million in its initial public offering by pricing at $16 apiece, the mid-point of the range it proposed last week.

The clinical-stage startup will sell 6.25 million shares, the amount it originally set out to offer, it said in a Wednesday evening press release.

The Nasdaq debut will pad Boundless’ runway as it conducts two early-stage clinical trials of its oral small molecules. It had about $120 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments headed into 2024.

The company will go public at a valuation of about $355.8 million.

Boundless sought an IPO as early as last fall, with an SEC filing from Sept. 1 indicating it could seek a 2023 listing. At that…

