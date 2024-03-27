Bristol Myers to conduct layoffs at Mirati facility in California

Bristol Myers Squibb plans to lay off 252 employees at a Mirati Therapeutics site in San Diego in late April, according to a California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) notice.

The filing states that the workforce reduction will occur at an address that is listed as Mirati Therapeutics’ location in the US. As of February 2023, Mirati had 593 employees, 587 of which were full-time.

Last year, Bristol Myers announced plans to buy Mirati and its cancer drug Krazati, which targets what was once thought to be an elusive mutation in KRAS, in a $4.8 billion deal. The FTC handed down regulatory approval in December, and the deal closed that month.

“As part of the integration, we are aligning resources to best support our operating model and our portfolio evolution,” a BMS spokesperson told Endpoints News. “Unfortunately,…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks