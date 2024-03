SAN DIEGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) (“Kintara” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced the expansion of the inclusion criteria in the open label 15-…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks