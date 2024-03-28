Telesis Bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telesis Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO), a leading provider of RNA and DNA solutions enabling researchers to accelerate therapeutic discovery through advanced, flexible, and rapid automated synthesis in their own lab, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. Results highlight strong BioXp® kit sales, expanding gross margin and reduced operating expense.

