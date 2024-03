SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PassPort Technologies, Inc. (PPTI), based in San Diego, a clinical-stage drug and medical device development company, today announced positive interim results from the Phase 1 (Part A) clinical trial of Zolmitriptan PassPort® utilizing its…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks