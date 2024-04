Preclinical data support clear differentiation of Adcentrx’s platform and lead program, ADRX-0706, currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial SAN DIEGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Adcentrx Therapeutics (“Adcentrx”), a biotechnology company revolutionizing Antibody-Drug…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks