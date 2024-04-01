Charles River Laboratories Showcases Technology-Driven Capabilities at AACR 2024

WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that its industry-leading team of oncology experts will attend the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Charles River will present technology-driven capabilities and highlight the latest advancements in immuno-oncology, in vitro assays, and more. The meeting is taking place from April 5-10, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Ch

