Agilent and UC San Diego Launch Center of Excellence in Cellular Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, and the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego), one of the top-ranked public research universities in the world, today announced an innovative scientific collaboration to establish the Agilent Center of Excellence (CoE) in Cellular Intelligence. The Agilent CoE, located at UC San Diego’s School of Medicine, will foster col

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks