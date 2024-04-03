Biora Therapeutics Announces Closing of $6 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of an aggregate of 5,454,548 shares of the Company’s common stock at an offering price of $1.10 per share of common stock and concurrent private placement of unregistered warrants to purchase up to 5,454,548 shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants, and will expire five years from the date of stockholder approval.

