FDA Approves Vanda Schizophrenia Drug for Bipolar I Disorder

The FDA approved 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies in 2023. But it’s not always good news that companies have to deliver to their stakeholders; the year also had its fair share of Complete Response Letters.

As we embark on 2024, BioSpace is committed to keeping you up-to-date on all the FDA’s actions in this FDA Decision Tracker.

April

April 2

Product: Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Fanapt

Indication: Bipolar I disorder

Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Fanapt, originally approved in 2009 for schizophrenia, is now authorized to treat manic or mixed episodes in adults with bipolar I disorder.

Tuesday’s approval is backed by data from a Phase III trial comprising around 400 patients with a history of bipolar I disorder who are currently suffering from a manic episode. Treatment with Fanapt led to significantly…

