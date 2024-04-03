How to Manage Your Manager: Tips for Managing Up

Pictured: Two women attend a meeting so the direct report can manage up/PeopleImages, iStock

When you think about managing people at work, you may picture managers overseeing their direct reports. While that dynamic is important, so is managing up, which helps you create and maintain a healthy, productive and positive working relationship with your boss.

Managing up includes learning your manager’s work style and priorities so you can align with them. It also involves communicating project status and roadblocks, identifying potential issues and suggesting solutions to challenges. It can even include sharing constructive feedback about your manager, leadership decisions or company initiatives.

Managing up is important in the life sciences industry in large part because of the nature of the work involved, according to Stanley Lewis, founder and CEO of A28 Therapeutics, a clinical stage oncology company based in…

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks