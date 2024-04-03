LENZ Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 3 CLARITY Presbyopia Trials

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the first aceclidine-based eye drop to improve near vision in people with presbyopia, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 CLARITY study of two investigational formulations of aceclidine, LNZ100 and LNZ101, for the treatment of presbyopia, the inevitable loss of near vision that impacts the daily lives of nearly

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks