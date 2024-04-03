Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Present Late-Breaking Data from the PACIFIC Study at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting on April 15

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LBPH #Epilepsy–Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard’s Chief Medical Officer, will present late-breaking data from the PACIFIC Study evaluating bexicaserin, an oral, centrally acting 5-HT2C receptor superagonist, in participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs) at the AAN
