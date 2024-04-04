Biolinq Raises $58 Million to Advance Wearable Biosensors Through Pivotal Trial for Metabolic Health Using Precision Microsensor Technology

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #biosensors–Biolinq Incorporated, a healthcare technology company pioneering precision multi-analyte biosensors to improve metabolic health, today announced the completion of $58 million in financing led by Alpha Wave Ventures, with participation from Niterra’s corporate venture capital fund jointly operated with Pegasus Tech Ventures and existing investors RiverVest Venture Partners, AXA IM Alts, Global Health Investment Corporation, Aphelion Capital, Senvest Management, Featur

Click here to view original post

Click Here to Publish/Feature Your Company or Product News with Biotech Networks