Biopharma Layoff Tracker 2024: Carisma, Omega, Xilio and More Cut Staff

2023 was a tough year for the biopharma industry, with several companies downsizing and restructuring their workforces to stay afloat. There are signs of recovery, as mergers and acquisitions picked up across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry in the latter part of 2023 and have continued their upswing into 2024. Will the job market follow suit?

BioSpace will continue to be your source of news on job cuts and restructuring initiatives throughout 2024. Follow along as we keep you up to date on which companies are tightening their belts and cutting staff.

April

April 4

As a result of its decision to pull ALS drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets following a Phase III trial failure, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will downsize its workforce by about 70%. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had 384 employees…

